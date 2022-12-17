Canandaigua National Corp Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.42.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.