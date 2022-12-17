Canoo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 31,409 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 173% compared to the average volume of 11,511 put options.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 4,504,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,737,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,868,247.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 4,504,505 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,737,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,868,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 36,880 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $53,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,361,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,575.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,267 shares of company stock worth $78,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,404,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after buying an additional 3,093,090 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOEV has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Canoo has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

