Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Carriage Services Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:CSV opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $406.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 313.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 59.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

