CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $31.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.