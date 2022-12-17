Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.