Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.