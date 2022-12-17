Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 35.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

