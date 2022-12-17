CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 48,580 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,580 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

