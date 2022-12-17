CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.8 %

BYD stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

