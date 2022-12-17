CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.31 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

VRTX stock opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $210.35 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

