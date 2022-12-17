CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $395,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

