CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 967.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 724,449 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $21,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.66. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,724,596 shares of company stock worth $121,445,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

