CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.71. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

