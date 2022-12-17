Cohort’s (CHRT) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Cohort Price Performance

Cohort stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 436.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.83. Cohort has a one year low of GBX 384 ($4.71) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £194.46 million and a PE ratio of 2,136.36.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Articles

