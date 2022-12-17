Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

