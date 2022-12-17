Community Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

