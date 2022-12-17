Comparing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 817.43%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable pays out -228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 1.72 $1.05 billion $0.77 9.91 Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.28 $946.00 million ($0.56) -54.37

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 12.76% 4.03% 1.70% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,556 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

