Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $985.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

