Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $71.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

Corteva stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.