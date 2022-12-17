Credit Suisse Group Cuts Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,735 ($33.55) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Victrex has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.