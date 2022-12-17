Critical Analysis: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enerplus and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus currently has a consensus price target of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Enerplus has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enerplus and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 34.14% 88.11% 30.64% Victory Oilfield Tech -6.57% N/A -11.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 3.83 $234.44 million $2.94 5.59 Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 7.20 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerplus beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. is a subsidiary of Armacor Victory Ventures, LLC.

