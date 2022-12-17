Critical Comparison: KT (NYSE:KT) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KT and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $21.74 billion 0.30 $1.22 billion $2.40 5.75 Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.92 $4.96 billion $1.93 12.51

Frontier Communications Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KT. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 5.57% 8.41% 3.71% Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares KT and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KT and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than KT.

Volatility & Risk

KT has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats KT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, digital music, e-commerce, online advertising consulting, and digital comics and novels services; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, and satellite services; sells handsets and miscellaneous telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, residential building development and supply, sports group management, technology business finance, software development and supply, submarine cable construction and maintenance, and trunk radio systems businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 22.3 million mobile subscribers and 8.8 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

