Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.26. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

