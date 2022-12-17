Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.26. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.