Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Performance

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Cyren has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $13.87.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

About Cyren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.