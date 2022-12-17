DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 597,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 278,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

