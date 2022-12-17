DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 597,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 278,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.
GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
