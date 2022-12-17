DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average of $392.95.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

