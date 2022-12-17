Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $459.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

