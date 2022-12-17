Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $84,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 143.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

