Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,160 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.77) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($50.49).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,624 ($44.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £82.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2,588.57. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,686.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,708.19.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,169.89). Insiders bought a total of 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

