Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,400 by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.46) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($50.49).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,624 ($44.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,588.57. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,686.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,708.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($44.44) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($10,131.47). In the last quarter, insiders bought 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

