Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $139.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

