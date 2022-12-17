DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 35,210 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 19.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

MTB opened at $140.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

