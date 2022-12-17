DNB Asset Management AS Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 3.4 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $667.84 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.