Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $105.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.