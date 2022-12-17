Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

