Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1,288.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.33 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

