Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,612 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,095.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,936.7% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,634 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,718.7% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

