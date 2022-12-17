E&G Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.
Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
