E&G Advisors LP Has $221,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in United Airlines by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.