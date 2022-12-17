E&G Advisors LP Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

