E&G Advisors LP Has $352,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after buying an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.24.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

