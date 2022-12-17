E&G Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,400 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,542.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 44.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

