E&G Advisors LP Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 205,748 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $150.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.