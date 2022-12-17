E&G Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

