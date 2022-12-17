E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,500 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 915,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.98 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

