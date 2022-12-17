Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 47,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

