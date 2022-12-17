Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Envestnet Trading Down 0.9 %

ENV opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 51.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

