Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

