Financial Contrast: Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) versus Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) and Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proxim Wireless and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Sonic Foundry has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Sonic Foundry -25.77% -155.15% -34.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.40 -$7.08 million ($0.71) -1.27

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonic Foundry.

Volatility and Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

