Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 243,258 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 169,508 put options.

Shares of XLF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,156.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,911,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,529,000 after buying an additional 12,805,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52,942.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,322,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,737,000 after buying an additional 11,300,671 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 283.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,861,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,782,000 after buying an additional 10,606,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15,552,456.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,864,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,704,000 after buying an additional 8,864,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,984.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,871,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,582,000 after buying an additional 6,542,069 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

